New Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC Fighter Reveal Announced

Nintendo has announced that the next DLC fighter for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will be announced later this week. But that’s not all! Rather than simply being an announcement of the new fighter, following by various reveals about them at a later date, Nintendo will be showing off an in-depth look at the fighter in addition to revealing them.

More specifically, Nintendo announced that the new Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC fighter will be revealed this Thursday, January 16th, at 9AM ET. The reveal will be done as part of a 35-minute livestream which will include, as previously mentioned, an in-depth look at the new fighter. Given its length, there’s almost no way Sakurai doesn’t dive into the abilities of the new fighter, and it’s unclear exactly what else might be announced during the livestream.

Join Super #SmashBrosUltimate director Masahiro Sakurai on 1/16 at 6am PT for a roughly 35 minute video livestream featuring an in-depth look at an upcoming DLC fighter, which he will unveil in the video! pic.twitter.com/aOz0ilAiXU — Nintendo Versus (@NintendoVS) January 14, 2020

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is currently available for the Nintendo Switch. The most recent DLC fighter released for the game is SNK’s Terry Bogard, and while more DLC fighters were expected, it’s currently unknown what exactly Sakurai and the team have up their collective sleeves. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular Nintendo fighting video game right here.