Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fan Draws the Cast as Family Guy Characters

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate features a plethora of characters in an art style that makes them fit together naturally, despite coming from so many different games. However, artist DownrightShoddy on Twitter decided to redraw several of the Nintendo Switch game’s fighters in a different style: one meant to evoke Family Guy! Some of the mash-ups are direct riffs on members of the show’s cast (such as Peter Griffin as Kirby, or Meg as Olimar), but many of the designs are just drawn in the show’s style. Whether you’re a fan of the show, the game, or both, it’s a really impressive piece of art!

DownrightShoddy’s take on the Smash Bros. cast as Family Guy characters can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

There’s a really impressive attention to detail in the art! For example, DownrightShoddy actually based their take on Pac-Man on one that appeared in the Family Guy episode “Stuck Together, Torn Apart.” In that episode, a scene depicts a recently divorced Pac-Man smoking a cigarette. DownrightShoddy not only replicated that style, they also included the cigarette! That’s a great touch, and it shows just how passionate the artist is about Family Guy and about Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

This has been a very good month for fans of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate! On October 18th, fans will get the opportunity to download the game’s final DLC character, Sora. The star of Disney and Square Enix’s Kingdom Hearts series, Sora has been one of the most highly-requested characters Super Smash Bros. has ever seen. Fans will likely be sad that no more fighters are being added to the game, but it certainly seems the Nintendo Switch game is going out on a high note! Sora will go live in the game tomorrow, but in the meantime, readers can check out all of our previous coverage of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate right here.

