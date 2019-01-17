Goku Voice Actor Responds to ‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Rumors

With a heavy dose of heroes (and even a few villains) added to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, rumors have been picking up once again that Dragon Ball Z vet Goku would be getting a turn (with Funimation fueling the fire), especially considering that Bandai Namco is lending a hand with the game’s development. However, the voice actor that brings the Super Saiyan to life set the record straight.

I have not recorded nor have I been approached by anyone from Nintendo or otherwise to record for this game. I am equally perplexed. — Sean Schemmel (@SeanSchemmel) August 9, 2018

Sean Schemmel, who portrays Goku in the Dragon Ball series, recently took to Twitter and relayed the simple truth to fans — as badly as you (and us) want Goku to rip rivals to shreds in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, it’s not happening. At least, not at the moment.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Granted, Nintendo probably has a different game plan in mind for Smash anyway, throwing in classic characters from first and third party games. But, man, Goku would be an ideal fit for the game. And there’s always the chance of possibly including him down the road, particularly as DLC for the game.

For now, though, it sounds like Bandai Namco wants to keep Goku in action in its current brawler Dragon Ball FighterZ. It did just add Base Goku to the roster alongside Base Vegeta, giving fans a more “core” experience with the two characters, so Schemmel is keeping busy enough on that front. (Side note: if you want Goku on the Nintendo Switch, you can try him out in this weekend’s Dragon Ball FighterZ Open Beta, which is free to try out!)

Ultimate doesn’t have any shortage of fighters. As epic as Goku would be, it sounds like Richter and Simon Belmont will be a lot of fun, along with the recently announced King K. Rool. And we still have several months left to the game’s release, so anything is possible.

We’ll see how the final game shapes up when Ultimate releases on December 7. Dragon Ball FighterZ will release much sooner for the platform, arriving on Sept. 28.