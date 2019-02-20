‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Joker DLC Will Release in April

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s first paid DLC character was known to be out by the end of April, but a newly narrowed window confirmed the character would be out within that month.

The Nintendo Versus Twitter account which tweets about all things competitive related to Nintendo’s games included a roadmap with limited information about the next few DLC releases. Challenger Packs after Joker’s don’t have any indication of when they’ll be available nor do they hint at what fighters and stages will be included, but Joker’s tile did say he’ll be added to the game in April.

The leader of the Phantom Thieves of Hearts, Joker from #Persona5, sneaks into Super #SmashBrosUltimate this Spring! Look for more info on future Challenger Packs, which will each add 1 new fighter, 1 stage, & music. Buy the Fighters Pass now to get ready! //t.co/v2aRRsB7Ya pic.twitter.com/t94dPvZrBA — Nintendo Versus (@NintendoVS) February 19, 2019

Nintendo’s confirmation only provides a bit more info than players had before, but it’s worth knowing the month that Joker will be out considering how the last DLC release was handled. During this month’s Nintendo Direct, it was confirmed that Joker would be out by the end of April, though no date was given. Looking back at Piranha Plant’s release, Nintendo had said the character would be out “around February” which led people to believe it’d be out sometime in that month. Nintendo surprised players by releasing Piranha Plant slightly earlier than expected on January 29th, though it looks like an earlier release shouldn’t be expected for Joker.

Joker will hopefully be out sooner rather than later in April, but it’s likely Nintendo has provided that wide window for his release because the character is still being worked on. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate game director Masahiro Sakurai said at the end of December that Joker wasn’t in a playable state yet but assured Persona 5 and Ultimate fans that development was “progressing soundly.”

After that update, dataminers took it upon themselves to mod Joker’s stats into the game on other characters after discovering them in the files. The results give an idea of what Joker will feel like to control, just as they did with Piranha Plant, though there’s a chance those stats could change before the character is released in April.