5 Characters We’d Like to See Added to ‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has only recently released but already the Nintendo Switch fighter has shattered records in the gaming community. With Persona 5’s Joker reveal recently during The Game Awards, the Big N has proved that anything is possible in the realm of Smash. That being said, there are even more characters that have yet to be announced! We’re ready to get our hopes crushed into dust because here are the five characters we’d like to see added into the game – no matter how unbelievable!

And no … we’re leaving Waluigi out of it. Sorry, dudes.

Geralt of Rivia from ‘The Witcher’

You may laugh but let’s be serious for a second. The Witcher’s Geralt of Rivia has already invaded the new SoulCalibur and Monster Hunter World. Basically, the hunky badass is a whiz when it comes to falling into portals by accident – so why not the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate portal?

Let’s be real – he’s got mystically in-line attacks, the character is canonically never where he is supposed to be, and he’s just really freaking awesome. If you can look me in the eye and say Geralt wouldn’t be cool in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate you’re either a liar or a serial killer and I don’t have room for that kind of negativity in my life.

Moving on …

Crash Bandicoot

I know I’m not alone in wanting Crash. Pretty much everyone I’ve talked to about fantasy picks has agreed that his spinning attacks would be perfect in the world of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. With how successful his remaster was, it’s clear that the Crash Bandicoot love is real and could we just take a moment to imagine his Final Smash being him donning a golden Aku Aku mask liked some deranged psychopath? Like … HOW COOL!?

But seriously, seeing all of the different locations that this franchise has gone in, the world is limitless as far as what kind of stages he could offer the fighting game. He’s a dream pick for many reasons, not just fandom love. Epic stages, badass fighting style, and he’d actually counter the pre-existing fighters quite well!

Just think about it, Nintendo…

Jonesy from ‘Fortnite’

So I know this one probably won’t go over well with everyone, despite Fortnite having the largest player-base in the world, but come on! Even if you’re not a fan of the Battle Royale game, you can’t ignore what a huge impact the online title has had in gaming in 2018. It even made Sony do a 180 on their “no cross-play, huehuehue” stance – so you know it’s got some power!

The cartoonish art style of Fortnite would play very well in the world of Super Smash, and his Final Smash could be a deployed Port-a-Fort or something as equally weird yet oddly appropriate!

Leon Kennedy from ‘Resident Evil’

With all the hype surrounding the Resident Evil 2 remake, Leon Kennedy would actually be perfect. That, and the Resident Evil hotti… um, totally capable human being has already been in one crossover this year with PUBG. He’s got cool gears and gadgets, a huge fan-base, and he could very easily be worked in as one of the more realistic characters for the franchise without being totally out of left field.

Just saying.

Solairefrom ‘Dark Souls’

Come on, you had to have seen this one coming. With Dark Souls being THE game that all other games seem to be compared to, plus with the title also being on the Nintendo Switch, just think about what an AMAZING crossover this would be to have Solaire praising the sun all over the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate stage?!

I don’t even need to sell this one. This dude already has his own Amiibo, so make it so Nintendo. We’re waiting.

Of course there are so many characters I’d love to see make their way into the game, but I figured I wouldn’t bore you with too many of them (*whispers* Commander Shepard from Mass Effect please), but I’d definitely love to hear what some of YOUR dream picks would be! Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!