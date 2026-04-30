Windrose Drops First Major Update Post Early Access Release, Making the Pirate Game Even Better

Pirate survival game Windrose has been making waves (pun intended) since its first demo arrived on Steam. It finally released in Early Access on April 14th and quickly rose to the top as the best-selling game on Steam this month. Amid hot ticket releases from big AAA publishers, that’s a pretty impressive feat. And since Windrose is still in Early Access, the game we’ve got now is really just the beginning. On April 30th, developer Kraken Express dropped the first major patch since the game’s release. While the patch is still largely focused on bug fixes, it’s much heftier than prior hotfixes.

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Since the Early Access release, Kraken Express has shipped a few hotfixes for the pirate survival game. But today marks the first major update, bringing in a bigger list of bug fixes, improvements, and new content. Windrose version 0.10.04 released on April 30th, and the devs promise improved stability, reduced CPU usage, and a long list of quality-of-life improvements. There are a few new bits of content as well, including new sound effects and visuals.

Windrose Patch Notes for April 30th

Courtesy of Kraken Express

Today’s update brings a ton of interface adjustments, along with fixes and improvements for building and erraforming. Highlights include reduced disk and CPU usage, along with improved ship performance for server hosts. The construction cost of many building pieces has also been reduced, making builds a bit easier to manage. Several missing wall pieces have been added, along with 4 new seedback variations and a slew of sound effects and visuals. In all, today’s patch is a massive influx of QoL improvements that players are sure to notice the next time they take to the high seas. For the full list of bug fixes, improvements, and additions, check out the official Windrose patch notes below.

Important Bits

Added a new setting: Force Relay Connection. Doesn’t work with Direct IP connections. Sometimes players are unable to connect directly to their friends’ games because P2P traffic is blocked along the route. This can happen for many reasons, such as router settings, ISP restrictions, firewall restrictions, and more. This option forces the use of our relay servers instead of a direct P2P connection, which can improve stability at the cost of higher latency (ping)

Fixed a bug that caused connection issues for players with non-English Windows usernames

Fixed unnecessary CPU usage on idle servers and clients

Disk usage during gameplay has been reduced

Several improvements to ship performance when hosting a server

Fixed a rare crash caused by invalid inventory slot IDs

Fixed a crash that occurred when killing Drowned with ship cannon fire

Reduced the crafting cost of a wide range of building pieces across all building sets (this applies to construction costs, not vendor prices)

New Stuff

Added around 40 missing wall triangle pieces for various roof angles

Added 3 missing floor triangle pieces to different building sets

Added 4 new Seedbed variations

Added new sound effects for when crops transition between growth stages

Added new sounds for harvesting grown plants at your farm

Added audio cues for Drowned ranged attacks; they now yell before hurling a projectile

Added new visual effects for when crops transition between growth stages

Added new visual effects for harvesting grown plants at your farm

Bonfire ambient music track has been extended by 3 minutes

Ship travel ambient track has been extended by 40 seconds

Interface

Fixed FrameGen stuttering that occurred when closing the inventory or map

Fixed a video memory (VRAM) spike when opening certain UI windows

The Disassembly station no longer displays equipped items in the list

Fast travel markers will now appear on the top layer of the map when fast travel is available

Fixed remapping issues for the O and L keys

Arrow key inputs no longer rotate the character camera

Mouse inversion now correctly affects ship and ship battery controls

Sensitivity settings now correctly affect aiming with ranged weapons

The “[Shared Quest Progress]” tag will no longer appear in the journal if the shared progress setting is disabled

Added remapping support for more actions: secondary interactions, inventory management, HUD toggle, etc

Two-handed firearm controls can now be remapped as well

The “Hide UI” toggle now only hides the HUD and no longer affects the inventory, journal, or other menus

Added a dedicated setting to adjust safe zones for widescreen monitors

Fixed a bug where settings could change value even if not directly hovered over by the gamepad cursor

Fixed a mapping issue for accented letters

Improved support for accented letters in player and ship names. We are working on expanding our custom font to natively support more languages soon

Building & Terraforming Fixes and Improvements

Decorative Canopies now count as roofs for crafting station requirements

Fixed cases where digging under a tree could cause it to “hang in the air”

Fixed a bug that allowed players to dig under Divi stumps or certain trees in swamps

Fixed the shovel flatten tool, it now correctly uses the ground under the character’s feet as a baseline

Building integrity now correctly recalculates if a destructible object used as a support is destroyed

Fixed a bug that caused Crocodile sculptures (Jolly Crocodile Sculpture, Wise Crocodile Sculpture) to levitate slightly

Fixed clipping issues with 26-degree Mahogany stairs

Fixed snapping issues for 26-degree roof corners in the Jungle Survivor set

Fixed collision issues for 26-degree and 45-degree railings, they can now be correctly placed on foundations and floors

Fixed square pillar collisions (existing player-built structures should not be affected)

Fixed the visual offset for pier pillars (existing player-built structures should not be affected)

Signal Fire now has the correct collision preset (you can now walk over it)

Saplings can now be planted with higher density (reduced spacing requirements)

Signal Fire now shares the Comfort buff with other fire-related entities. Pier decorations now correctly provide their own Comfort bonus

Fixed a bug that occasionally made certain building blocks indestructible

Other Bug Fixes and Improvements

Improved the drop rate for Tainted Bile

Hardwood drop rate increased by approximately 20%

Ship disassembly now requires the player to have enough inventory space (or a nearby chest) to store all returned resources, preventing item loss

Fixed the Boar’s second strike combo animation: it now has a clearer telegraph but a longer reach. Be careful!

Fixed the Alpha Wolf’s bleed effect, it now correctly applies only at the end of the grapple

Bleed damage will no longer affect players while they are being grappled

Fixed a visual bug with the Outnumbered effect while it is active

Fixed a bug where the “Special Attack” damage bonus on jewelry did not work, it now correctly applies to all [F] attacks

Fixed Rosalinda Mercer’s perk: the 30% chance to proc on a purple elixir now correctly grants a purple elixir instead of a blue one

Fixed a bug that could cause a teleport when jumping over a growing tree

Fixed several ore respawn bugs, ores should now always respawn correctly

Cycling through shanties will now always result in a different song

Fixed several audio issues that occurred while using the F-camera on a ship

Ship crew barks (voice lines) can now be heard even when using the F-camera

Weapons are now correctly unequipped if the player removes a backpack containing them

Fixed several ship interaction animations that caused sailors to clip into objects

Fixed clothing clipping bugs when interacting with shrouds on a ship

The quest to board the “Unsinkable” can now be completed even if the player stays on their own ship’s deck during boarding

Fixed an issue that caused Jim Godart to spawn extra copies of himself

Fixed a rare error in sea quest battles that occurred if a player left the game mid-fight

Fixed a bug in the “Forgotten Relics” quest caused by receiving all three mural messages from a single ruin (excess markers will now disappear)

Fixed an incorrect tooltip for the Iron Caverns in Foothills; it will no longer display XP

Visual Improvements

Fixed distorted visuals for several weapons on low graphics settings

Grass will no longer be removed when planting trees or shrubs

Grass will no longer be removed under piers and wharves

Updated the Wolf Head Trophy model and textures

Fixed fireplace visuals

Fixed clay wall textures

Slightly updated smelter visuals

Fixed bean sapling visuals, vines should now correctly attach to the wooden supports

Improved the visibility of decorative beams for the Old World and Lost Tribe sets

Windrose is available for PC via Steam in Early Access. It costs $29.99.

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