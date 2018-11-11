‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’: McDonald’s Confirms Ronald McDonald Isn’t In The Game

American fast-food company, McDonald’s, has confirmed that its mascot, Ronald McDonald, will not be in Nintendo’s upcoming platform fighter, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

That’s right, in the most shocking news of the year, it has been confirmed that Big Mac Ronny, aka the protagonist of every other of your childhood nightmares, will not be a guest character in the newest entry in the beloved fighting series …. for now.

The news comes way of the Twitter account of McDonald’s Great White North, who revealed the crushing news during an interaction with a curious fan.

Hi Chris. Although seeing Ronald McDonald battle other characters in Smash Bros would be pretty neat, he will not be making an appearance in the new game as of right now. — McDonald’s Canada (@McDonaldsCanada) November 8, 2018

Interestingly, the Canadian McDonald’s teases that while Ronny won’t be making an appearance in the new game, that could change, and in the process restores hope that Nintendo will do the right thing and add everyone’s fourth-favorite famous clown to the mix. I mean, they added back the Ice Climbers, so the least they can do is supplement that with Ronald McDonald.

Suffice to say, fans are ready for Nintendo to pull the trigger for the ultimate crossover:

My body is McReady. pic.twitter.com/Qo9pk1Kouj — Spooky Left Nut 🎃 (@sgtobnoxious) November 8, 2018

Now this…this is epic. — Ali | Smash Ultimate 🦃 (@AliToThePast) November 8, 2018

Give the people what they want — Baron von Elmo (@baron_elmo_999) November 8, 2018

Thanks for asking the important questions Chris. I will now be taking Ronald McDonald off my list of possible Smash Ultimate DLC characters. — Force in Unison Gaming (@ForceinUnison) November 11, 2018

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is poised to release next month on December 7 via the Nintendo Switch. Whether it will launch with the fast-food mascot mains everyone has been asking for, remains to be seen.