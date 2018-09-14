‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Nintendo Switch Bundle Confirmed

You may recall last month when we came across a listing for a potential Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Nintendo Switch bundle, complete with a specially designed dock and JoyCon controllers. Good news — it’s real!

During today’s Nintendo Direct special, Nintendo confirmed that the bundle is in fact coming, with all the goodies that you’ve come to expect, Smash Bros. fans. Set to debut on November 2nd (yes, a month before the game’s release), the package will include the specially designed Nintendo Switch dock and system, along with the JoyCon controllers that, snapped into the main unit, form the Super Smash Bros. emblem.

The package will also include a download for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate when it becomes available on December 7. Sure, you’ll have to wait a little bit, but the system sure will look spiffy while you wait for just over a month for the game to arrive.

Fans can pre-order the system starting a little later this evening at select retailers, and we’ll update this story as they go live so you can get one for yourself. UPDATE: The first pre-order listing for the bundle is live at Best Buy for $359.99 (includes $10 reward certificate).

Also coming on November 2 is the GameCube controller that was previously shown off for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, as well as an adapter that enables you to play with it on Nintendo Switch. There’s no word yet if there will be a special insignia on the controller, but, hey, if it worked for Wii U, we don’t see why we wouldn’t get it for Switch.

This joins the previously confirmed Pokemon Switch bundles that will be available around the same time, offering some alternatives to shoppers that are looking to add the system to their library for the first time — or upgrade accordingly to something that looks spiffier than the usual grey model.

Pricing for the Smash Bros. bundle hasn’t been revealed just yet, but it’s likely to be around the $349.99 range, since it’s more of a limited edition. We’ll let you know once that’s finalized.

If you’re already content with the system you own, you can still show your love to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate when it drops on December 7 for Nintendo Switch. Oh, and did we mention Isabelle from Animal Crossing is joining the fun?!

