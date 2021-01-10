Super Smash Bros. Ultimate: Artist Reimagines Fighters as Cuphead Characters in Viral Twitter Series

A Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fan is reimagining every fighter from the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite game as a Cuphead character, and naturally the art series is going viral over on Twitter, as do many art series that reimagine Super Smash Bros. Ultimate's roster brimming with iconic characters. Since the game released in 2018, we've seen a plethora of artist take their stab at this, including Raf Grasseti, the art director of God War over at Sony Santa Monica, and one of the best artists in the industry. That said, this new series from cartoonist Daniel Cortes ranks right up there with the very best we've seen so far.

For those that don't know: Cuphead is a run and gun game that debuted back in 2017 via Studio MDHR and that boasts an incredible art style inspired by the rubber hose style of animation that defined the 1930s. It's an incredibly arduous technique and a big reason why Cuphead is held by many as one of the best games of the generation, especially from a visual perspective.

Below, you can check out every reimagined character so far, including Mario, Samus, Link, and the one and only Piranha Plant. Unfortunately, one character that isn't included is Waluigi, but that's not Cortes' fault. That's Nintendo's fault for having no heart.