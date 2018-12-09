Nintendo Boss Hints At More Crazy ‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Fighter DLC

Thursday night during The Game Awards 2018, Nintendo sent the Super Smash Bros. community into an absolute frenzy after revealing that Persona series’ Joker will be joining the game as a post-launch DLC fighter.

It’s safe to say that nobody expected the news, and rightfully so, it’s a completely out of left field announcement that sent many into a crazy state of hype.

That said, apparently this was just the tip of the iceberg. Speaking to IGN, Nintendo of America COO Reggie Fils-Aime revealed that fans should expect these type of surprises for the rest of the character DLC.

“It’s emblematic of the approach that Mr. Sakurai and the team are taking with the DLC,” said Fils-Aime. “He wants characters that are unique, different, to bring them into the Smash Bros. environment. So it’s going to be tremendously exciting.”

According to Fils-Aime, Sakurai (the series director) and his team aren’t limiting themselves to just Nintendo characters, but rather are simply concerned with adding fighters that will add to the experience.

“Mr. Sakurai, he’s not only a student of Nintendo franchises, and obviously he’s had his hand in a few, but he’s a student of video games from a total perspective,” said Fils-Aime. “And so he’s been the driver in really thinking about what type of character coming into Super Smash Bros. Ultimate would bring just a whole different level of fun and enjoyment for the player. That’s been the approach. That’s the thinking.”

Reggie continued:

“I hope the fans are excited by the announcement of Joker. I hope they’re looking forward to the future announcements,” he added. “I hope it gives them confidence to just go buy the Fighter Pass. That way they can get the latest fighter as soon as it’s available and continue building out their roster for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.”

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available exclusively for Nintendo Switch, and from the sounds of it the best surprises are yet to come.

For more news and coverage on the critically-acclaimed platform fighter, click here.