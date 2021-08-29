Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Insider Comments on DLC Character Leak

✖

There's a new Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC leak making the rounds and it has Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite fans excited for its implications. However, it looks like Nintendo fans are getting their hopes up for nothing, as according to a prominent Nintendo insider and leaker, there's nothing to the leak, which is usually the case with Super Smash Bros. Ultimate leaks.

Long story short, a recent leak surfaced with "evidence" that the next Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC character, which will also be the final DLC character according to Nintendo, will be purple. And of course, this instantly makes Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fans think of Waluigi, one of the most in-demand DLC characters, though some of this demand is more meme than genuine.

That said, taking to Twitter, the aforementioned insider and leaker, Samus Hunter, shot down the leak as incorrect.

Someone asked me to cover this leak, i did some research and this file has nothing to do with the Smash site. They are "standard" setting created by other company that Nintendo use for it's website.

So there isn't a specific colour for the next fighter#SmashBrosUltimate pic.twitter.com/LAT0oQB59N — Samus Hunter | Nintendo Leak inside (@SamusHunter2) August 23, 2021

At the moment of publishing, Nintendo hasn't addressed the initial leak nor the follow-up from Samus Hunter. We don't expect this to change for a variety of reasons, however, if it does change, if Nintendo does provide some type of comment, we will update the story accordingly.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available via the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch Lite. For more coverage on the best-selling and critically-acclaimed platform fighter, click here or, alternatively, check out the relevant links right below:

As always, feel free to hit the comments section with your thoughts or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Who do you want to see added to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate as the final DLC character?