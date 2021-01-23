Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Leaker Reveals Why We Haven't Seen One Highly-Requested DLC Character

✖

A Super Smash Bros. Ultimate leaker has revealed why we haven't seen one of the most highly-requested DLC characters come to the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite game. Ahead of every Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC character reveal, a few names start to make the rounds and trend on Twitter, such as Sora from Kingdom Hearts and Crash Bandicoot. Among these in-demand characters is Geno, one of the main characters in Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars.

Typically -- unless your name is Waluigi -- being a Nintendo character and in-demand is enough to get you in Super Smash Bros., but it hasn't been enough for Geno. And according to the aforementioned leaker, there are a few reasons for this.

Speaking on Japanese forum 5ch, the anonymous leaker -- who gained credibility by "leaking" Steve from Minecraft and Hero from Dragon Quest before they were announced -- claimed that Nintendo is generally perplexed by the demand for the character.

Elaborating, the leaker claims Nintendo has heard fans loud and clear, but is confused because there appears to be an inconsequential amount of support for a remake of Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars or follow-up. Of course, Nintendo's temperature check may be incorrect, depending on who you ask, but it's what the leaker says is a topic of discussion at Nintendo when it comes to putting Geno in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

Continuing, Nintendo is apparently trepidatious about Nintendo characters becoming Smash characters, or in other words, characters known just for being in Smash. If this is true, it more or less means that we won't see Geno added until Super Mario RPG is revived in a major war, which looks unlikely at this point.

That said, as always, take everything here with a grain of salt. Not only is nothing here official, but even if it's all 100 percent true, it's also all subject to change.

