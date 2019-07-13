Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Mod Adds Marvel’s Nova

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on Nintendo Switch has two unannounced DLC characters left. We’ve already gotten Joker, and Dragon Quest XI’s Hero is dropping soon. Then this fall Banjo-Kazooie will be added. But who will be the final two fighters after that? Well, there’s been rumors and speculation pointing to characters like Waluigi, Doom Slayer, and Shantae, but nothing very substantial has emerged yet. There’s even been some speculation that a Marvel character will be added, most likely someone from the roster of Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3. This seems plausible, but probably not probable. However, while we may not get a Marvel character added into the mix, there’s a new mod that does just that.

That’s right, there’s a new Super Smash Bros. Ultimate mod from modder Demonslayerx8 that adds Marvel’s Nova into the game. For those that don’t know: Nova is a member of the intergalactic police force known as the Nova Corps, and has superhuman abilities that include flight, enhanced strength, and resistance to to injury. The character was created back in 1966, but didn’t debut until 1976 via the first issue of The Man Called Nova. He’s a cult favorite among the Marvel fanbase, and is a pretty good fit for Nintendo‘s platform fighter.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The mod itself takes Captain Falcon and simply reskins Nova over him. In other words, there’s no unique moves or anything; it’s all just Captain Falcon reskinned as Nova, but it’s pretty cool nonetheless. You can check out the mod in action below, courtesy of a video from BeardBear:

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available for the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch only. For more news, media, and information on the critically-acclaimed and best-selling platform fighter, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the game by clicking right here.

And, as always, feel free to leave a comment or two with your thoughts or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Would you like to see Nova or any other Marvel character in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate? If not, who would you like to see added to the game with the last two DLC spots?