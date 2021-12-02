Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Players Divided Over Controversial Character Changes

A new Super Smash Bros. Ultimate update went live last night on Nintendo Switch consoles making the final buffs and nerfs to the game’s massive roster, or at least some of it. Going into the update, there was a large amount of anticipation from fans hoping to see specific changes made to the game. And as a result, there’s a wide range of disappointment from fans over specific changes made to characters and in some cases, the lack of changes made to others.

In particular, many players are unhappy that Pikachu wasn’t nerfed with the final patch of the game. For months and months and months, many players have called for the character to receive a substantial nerf, but this nerf never came, and that didn’t change with this update.

“So this is how the game dies. That yellow rat avoided the nerf hammer every patch,” reads one of the top replies to the official tweet from Nintendo sharing the update and patch notes. “No Pika nerf. Only one meaningful Ganon buff who is probably number one from the bottom up now. Sora can camp underneath stages indefinitely. I know the balance team is doing their best but bruh,” reads another reply.

While many fans are upset with the final update, there are also plenty of players happy with the changes, and again, the changes that weren’t made.

“Happy to see more support to this game, love to see Pyra/Mythra getting slapped with them nerfs,” reads one popular reply. “PLANT GANG RISING UP WOOOOOO. I mean the buffs are minor but finally we have some safer ground tools,” added another happy reply.

Ver. 13.0.1 of Super #SmashBrosUltimate is available now! Visit the link below for a full breakdown of the final fighter adjustments. This is the last fighter adjustment update, however other updates to fix potential bugs may be released in the future.https://t.co/4uXjMTTY79 pic.twitter.com/Icd8yv3CUg — Nintendo Versus (@NintendoVS) December 2, 2021

