Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Surprises Players With Unexpected Addition

✖

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has surprised players on Nintendo and Nintendo Switch Lite with an unexpected addition. Last night, an official Twitter account for the Switch exclusive revealed that Nintendo is adding new spirits to the game based on Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin. Why is this surprising? Well, because Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin is hardly the most popular game, and thus it's surprising to see it rear its head with some Super Smash Bros. Ultimate representation, even if it's just via spirits.

The new spirits -- three in total -- come alongside a new Spirit Board event that is set to begin this Friday, also known as July 16, and run five days until July 21. And right now, that's all we know. Below, you can check out the tweet announcing the event and the new spirits for yourself:

We know Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is only getting one more DLC character after Tekken's Kazuya is added. What we don't know is how many more spirits will be added. It's safe to assume no more will be added after the final DLC character releases, but because we don't know when that will happen we don't know when to expect when Nintendo will stop adding spirits.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available via the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch Lite. For more coverage on the best-selling, critically-acclaimed platform fighter -- including not just all of the latest news, but all of the latest rumors and leaks -- click here. In the most recent and related news, the game's director recently confirmed some disappointing news about its future. Meanwhile, one fan recently recreated every fighter in the game via LEGO.

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. What characters and games do you want to see given Super Smash Bros. Ultimate representation with some spirits?