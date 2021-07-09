Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Director Confirms Disappointing News

✖

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate director Masahiro Sakurai has confirmed some disappointing news. In his recent Famitsu column, Sakurai talked about a variety of things related to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, particularly Kazuya Mishima, a Tekken character, and the upcoming Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC character. Kazuya is set to the game's second to last DLC character. After Kazuya, one more character will release and Challenger Pack #2 will be completed. Many Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fans on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite are holding out for another Challenge Pack after this one, but Sakurai has reiterated that this isn't happening.

In the column, Sakurai doesn't tease who this final character is, but he confirms they will indeed be the final DLC character, which likely means support for the game beyond an odd patch or two will likely come to an end as well, as the game's post-launch support has largely been focused on DLC characters only.

Sakurai mentions again that there’s only one character left!! This is the end: Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will be complete. pic.twitter.com/bby4Ybx22T — Kody NOKOLO (@KodyNOKOLO) July 8, 2021

That said, it's worth nothing all of this comes via translation, which means it needs to be taken with a grain of salt. While Sakurai isn't quite clear and punctual about all of this, it doesn't change the fact that sometimes meaning and vital context is lost through translation.

As for who the final DLC character will be, we don't know. Names like Doomslayer, Master Chief, Lloyd Irving, Sora, Crash Bandicoot, Ryu Hayabusa, and more have been thrown around by rumors, but for now, none of these rumors have been substantiated or validated in any meaningful way. And of course, everyone has their picks, including us.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available via the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite, and soon it will be available via the Nintendo Switch OLED Model as well. For more coverage on the best-selling and critically-acclaimed 2018 game -- including all of the latest news, all of the latest rumors, and all of the latest leaks -- click here.

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. What character do you want to see added with the final DLC characters lot?