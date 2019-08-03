Super Smash Bros. Ultimate: Mewtwo’s Reaction to Hero’s Kamikaze Is Hilariously Perfect

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on Nintendo Switch just added its new DLC character, Hero, to the game, but players are already learning, mastering, and having a ton of fun with the Dragon Quest XI protagonist. However, not everyone is having fun. For example, Mewtwo sure isn’t having fun. The legendary Pokemon is not a fan of Hero or his Kamikaze move. Even the stoic and unfazed Mewtwo doesn’t like being on the other end of a Kamikaze, as a new video proves.

YouTube channel “theUSPopulation” recently uploaded a Super Smash Bros. Ultimate video featuring a battle between Mewtwo and Hero, which doesn’t go very well for the former. In fact, it ends with the former getting Kamikazed. And right before Hero unleashes the move, you can see the expression of Mewtwo’s face change from a fierce and stoic “I got this” to an alarmed “oh crap.” It’s a subtle change, but the aforementioned YouTuber caught it, and turned it into a pretty hilarious video.

This appears to be the same face Mewtwo expresses right before someone performs a Final Smash, but even if it is, it doesn’t negate the hilarity of the sequence. That said, as of right now, there’s quite a few Hero players online, so if you’re playing as Mewtwo, be careful not to have this recreated at your expense.

Speaking of Hero, it’s a bit too early to see where he fits into the Meta, but he seems pretty capable. He’ll probably end up being a middle-of-the-road type character, but hopefully some pro players use him this weekend at Evo 2019.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available for Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch only. For more news, media, and information on the best-selling and critically-acclaimed platform fighter, be sure to check out all of our previous and extensive coverage of the title by clicking right here. In the most recent and related news, the game’s last two DLC characters may have been recently leaked.

