The ‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Special Edition is Back in Stock

The Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Special Edition has been sold out for quite some time, but GameStop just got some stock in at the regular $139.99 price. They’re even throwing in a double-sided poster as a bonus. Grab it while you can because it is guaranteed to sell out. Odds are it won’t take long, so don’t be surprised if you click the link above and it’s gone.

If you miss it, keep tabs on Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy for restocks. The bundle includes the game, a steelbook case, and a Super Smash Bros. Ultimate edition of the Pro Controller. It’s slated for release on December 7th.

As for the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Nintendo Switch bundle, that one has been sold out for quite some time as well. Hopefully additional stock will arrive before the holidays. Again, keep tabs on on Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy for restocks.

The bundle comes complete with a branded dock, Joy-Cons, and a download code for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate that won’t be valid until the game launches on December 7th.

