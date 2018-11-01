‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’: Ultimate Enemy Name Revealed

Nintendo gave Super Smash Bros. fans quite a treat today during their most recent Direct including even more roster reveals, Amiibo news, and a stunning new story mode. Now it looks like we’ve also learned who the “Ultimate Enemy” truly is from World of Light.

A recent post on Reddit shared the sneak peek, showing off the name Galeem to those interested in learning more about the upcoming fighting game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

We first learned about the “Ultimate Enemy” with the stunning reveal trailer showing off the World of Light. The narrative sets up a dark tone for Kirby, the sole survivor forced to fight off the evil clones of his friends once they’ve been wiped out. The trailer was intense and bore a striking resemblance to a certain Marvel villain that rhymes with Shanos (Thanos, we’re talking about Thanos).

From the above image, it looks like Galeem is Nintendo’s version of Thanos as he stands to be the end of everything we know and love. Plus, we know he’s a monster because did you see that heartbreaking moment when Sonic tried to save Pikachu?!

The World of Light story mode looks incredible, intense, and a stunning addition to the franchise. After players witness the strange sphere and the cloning of evil counterparts, the true adventure begins on a quest to stop the seemingly unstoppable evil.

If you haven’t checked out our previous coverage yet, you can see the video at the top of the article for the full reveal yourself. Super Smash Bros. just got even more intense, and we’re excited to learn more upon the full game’s release.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate smashes its way onto the Nintendo Switch December 7, 2018 – just in time for the holiday season.

What are your thoughts so far on the World of Light story trailer? Did you have a favorite part of Nintendo’s most recent presentation? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below and tell us what you thought of the latest Super Smash Bros. Ultimate reveal.