‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Fan Figures Out Why Wii Fit Trainer Was Doing Yoga in New Trailer

Nintendo’s latest Super Smash Bros. Ultimate trailer showed the Wii Fit Trainer performing some final yoga poses before getting blasted by a beam of light, but it appears that the fighter was actually trying to dodge it instead of just getting in some last-minute stretches.

The new Super Smash Bros. Ultimate trailer revealed on November 1st during a Nintendo Direct unveiled the new World of Light game mode that had the game’s fighters facing off against a powerful new entity. Rays of light consumed fighters who were either panicked or on the defensive, all except for the Wii Fit Trainer who started into the light and hit one final pose.

As it turns out, the character was abusing an invincibility frame to dodge the attack. Often abbreviated as “iframes” or “i-frames,” these are short windows of time associated with certain moves where players are invincible until the window ends. They’re not exclusive to Super Smash Bros. games and can be found elsewhere, but those who know Nintendo’s fighting game and the Wii Fit Trainer well will recognize what she was trying to do.

In a tweet that’s since been deleted, Twitter user ryo829001 shared a video that showed how the Wii Fit Trainer was attempting to use one of these invincibility frames to dodge the beam of light. By performing the character’s up-smash in Super Smash Bros. games, players are granted that short window of invulnerability where they can avoid an incoming attack. The video from GameXplain below explains the reasoning behind the Wii Fit Trainer using the move and shows what it would look like in a normal game and prove that the Wii Fit Trainer actually did have a plan for avoiding the incoming attack. The invincibility frames simply didn’t last long enough for her to avoid it entirely.

The Wii Fit Trainer’s performance in the video was the subject of discussion online after the trailer was released with some people joking that the character simply accepted her death and embraced it gracefully. It’s a small Easter egg within an otherwise dramatic trailer, but it’s one that was certainly put in there purposefully as a nod to the Wii Fit Trainer mains who know about the character’s mechanics.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate releases for the Nintendo Switch on December 7th.