Super Zelda 64 Mod Is as Dreamy as It Sounds, Available Now

The Nintendo 64 era is one that many of us reflect on fondly and of that beloved platform, both The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time and Super Mario 64 remain all time favourites. Sometimes it’s hard to choose which one you want, but thanks to modding – now you don’t have to choose. Well, sort of.

Super Zelda 64 is a mod from the notable Kaze Emanuar. In the video above, they share the merge between the two with familiar puzzles from the Zelda title, but with that Super Mario twist. This is also the same modder that was behind the popular Super Mario 64 Online mod that let players play the esteemed game with other pals. That one, unfortunately, has been taken down by the Big N, but they wasted no time before launching into the next project.

“Since Mario does not play the ocarina, there needs to be another system to travel fast. Playing without quick travel would be annoying in a game like this. For this, the fairy fountains have been repurposed to be a warp world,” the video mentions.

You can also check the full OST in the video below:

The mod is now available to download right here on this Google drive while also checking out the launch version’s trailer at the bottom of the article. So what’s next for Kaze and the team? From the video below, it looks like a follow-up project inspired by Majora’s Mask is the next big focus. You can check out more of their phenomenal work at their YouTube channel here to see even more fan creations, including a Portal Mario because … what?!

You can also support the team and all of their hard work by hitting up their donation page here, if you’re so inclined. Hey, they provide unique spins and give us reasons to revisit favourites. For that, we thank them! For now, check out the launch trailer below for Super Zelda 64 and happy gaming!