‘Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris’ Announced For PS4, Xbox One, and PC

Today, Bandai Namco announced Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycrois, a brand-new entry in the Sword Art Online series for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Unfortunately, neither a release date or a release window were provided, but Bandai Namco did confirm a worldwide release, which hopefully means we will also be getting a worldwide simultaneous launch.

Following the recent anime, players will play as protagonist Kirito, and become immersed in the Underworld, a mysterious virtual world set in said anime series, more specifically, in the Alicization arc. A classic JRPG, the game will feature “epic” battles and an expansive world to explore.

“Following the events of the Sword Art Online Alicization anime series, Sword Art Online Alicization Lycoris finds Kirito in a mysterious but familiar virtual world, ‘Underworld,’ where A.I.s behave like humans,” reads an official description. “As players take control of Kirito, they will relive heart-pounding scenes from the series through intense combat. Players will also encounter fan favorite characters including Eugeo, Alice, Administrator, and many more. A wide world awaits Kirito and his friends in this exciting adaptation to the Sword Art Online Alicization series.”

According to Bandai Namco, Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycrois will mark the first time one of the games will faithfully follow the events of the anime it’s based on

“For the first time in a Sword Art Online video game, players will be able to faithfully follow the events of the anime series.” said Jennifer Tsang, Brand Marketing Manager at Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. “We look forward to players and fans experiencing the Alicization story arc as Kirito, uncovering the mysteries of Underworld, and making new friends along the way.”

I’d personally add that this is by far the best-looking game from the series so far as well, graphics and art direction wise that is.

Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycrois is in development for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a Nintendo Switch port.

