New Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Screenshots Show Off Character Customization & More

As we close in on the release of Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet, new images have been released to introduce a new character, show off a few different customization options, and give players a better look at the various aspects of game play available.

Fatal Bullet is the latest installment of the Sword Art Online franchise, and this time around, a new android companion called the ArFA-sys joins the player characters as they traverse the virtual world. The latest character addition is the grizzled Bazalt Joe, who seems pretty interested in your A.I. pal and carries at least two machine guns around at once, apparently.

Thankfully, it looks like Bazalt Joe is a friend, not a foe. Character customization seems like it’s going to be a pretty fun feature to use, letting players stand out among the crowd.

If you’ve played a Sword Art Online title before, the premise is just about the same, but here’s a briefer from the official website to get you up to speed:

Become the hero of Gun Gale Online in the latest game of the SAO franchise in Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet, for PS4, Steam and XBOX One. Step into the versatile landscapes and environments of Gun Gale Online. Experience an original story supervised by series creator Reki Kawahara that unfolds and changes based on the players’ choices and interaction. Play as the protagonist, battle against opponents using new weapons and further customize gameplay by creating skills and abilities.

Interact with characters from the Sword Art Online original novels, anime and previous games as you navigate a world that is vastly personalized and visually enhanced. As an action based RPG, gun battle plays a large role unlike previous games, with unique and realistic designs resembling something out of a sci-fi movie and numerous other weapons and fighting styles to choose from. Stunning visuals also accompany this game thanks to the power of the Unreal Engine 4, which lends realism to the textures and materials, further immersing the player into the dynamic world. Full dive into Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet.

Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet releases on February 23rd in North America and Europe on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

