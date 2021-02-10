Tales from the Borderlands Returning to Stores Soon

✖

Tales from the Borderlands is soon returning to the storefronts it was previously available through, Gearbox and Take-Two Interactive announced this week. The Borderlands adventure from Telltale Games that was previously removed from digital marketplaces like other Telltale games that got delisted will return on February 17th. The game is often regarded as one of Telltale’s best games and contains events that actually impact the Borderlands timeline instead of just being a spin-off, so the return will give Borderlands fans who haven’t experienced it before a chance to do so soon.

The somewhat unexpected announcement about the return of Tales from the Borderlands was shared on Wednesday via social media through tweets like the one below from the official Borderlands account. The creators set a date for the return of the game and gave would-be players a briefing on where it settles within the Borderlands timeline so that they can know what to expect from it.

Tales from the Borderlands returns to storefronts February 17! Set between Borderlands 2 and 3, Tales from the Borderlands follows the stories of Rhys, a Hyperion suit, and Fiona, a con artist, on a quest borne of greed but destined for greatness. pic.twitter.com/6L1O5fTm0i — Borderlands 3 (@Borderlands) February 10, 2021

Tales from the Borderlands players will play as Rhys and Fiona, but given that it’s a Telltale Games release, expect a much different experience compared to the normal Borderlands formula if you haven’t played before. For those who are new to the game, the Steam listing for it is still up with more information despite the purchasing options being removed previously.

“You’ll play as Rhys, a Hyperion ‘suit’ with dreams of being the next Handsome Jack, and Fiona, a Pandoran con artist looking to score her biggest ever swindle,” a preview of the game said. “Thrown together as unwilling partners in an adventure to recover cash they both think is theirs, their journey will take you on a wild ride where gangsters, bandit lords, and Vault Hunters are just some of the obstacles you’ll encounter, in this new take on the award-winning universe created by Gearbox Software.”

It could be said that the announcement was only partially unexpected because of some rumblings back from December 2020 and last month that suggested something related to Tales from the Borderlands would happen soon. The game was rated for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, though no details on those platforms have been shared yet. No plans for continuing the series have been announced either, though we know that some of the writers who worked on Borderlands 3 would love to see the stories from Tales from the Borderlands continue.