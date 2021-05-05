Tales of Arise ESRB Rating Includes Violence, Blood, and More

✖

Bandai Namco is set to release the upcoming Tales of Arise video game for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam later this year on September 10th, and as with all video games that release like this in North America, that means it went through the process of getting a rating from the Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB). As is also typical, the ESRB rating summary has now been released ahead of the actual game's release, and the new rating gives some idea as to what folks can expect when the game launches.

More specifically, Tales of Arise is rated "T" for Teen by the ESRB with the following tags: Alcohol Reference, Blood, Language, Suggestive Themes, and Violence. Here is the full ESRB rating summary for Tales of Arise, straight from the source:

"This is a role-playing game in which players lead characters on a quest to battle an evil force in the fantasy world of Dahna. From a third-person perspective, players traverse various environments, complete quests, interact with characters, and battle fantasy characters (e.g., giant insects, armored knights, feral beasts). Players use swords, firearms, and magic spells to defeat enemies; battles are accompanied by screen-shaking effects and impact sounds. Cutscenes depict additional acts of violence and blood: a woman bleeding on the ground after being impaled; a man stabbed in the back; characters impaled in the chest; a woman burned at the stake. Blood is also seen splattering players' screen on occasion. Some female characters wear outfits that reveal large amounts of cleavage; some characters' breasts also jiggle. A hot-springs sequence contains some innuendo and suggestive dialogue (e.g. 'It's so silky-smooth. I wanna reach out and touch it'; 'Hey, hands off, remember'; "You wouldn't deny me the chance to be a man, would you?"). In a side quest, characters engage in a prolonged conversation about an alcoholic substance called cillagin, with dialogue/text referencing alcohol (e.g., 'So it's not just a buzz you're after'; 'Not until you're the right age, Rinwell'; 'Quest Complete: Hard Liquor'); characters are also seen drinking and/or discussing alcohol in taverns (e.g., 'Maybe we've just had to much too drink and have started to hear things.'). The word 'a*shole' appears in dialogue."

As noted above, Tales of Arise is scheduled to release for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on September 10th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming video game right here.

