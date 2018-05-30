Team Sonic Racing Revealed With New Trailer

This morning Sega officially revealed Team Sonic Racing, which will be hitting PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Steam and Nintendo Switch this winter. Check out the reveal trailer above!

“Team Sonic Racing arrives this Winter! Race in a team with your friends (or against them) both offline and online, and choose from a variety of characters and tracks in the Sonic universe! Team Sonic Racing is being developed by Sumo Digital, well-known for their fantastic racing titles. We’ll reveal more about the game (and we’ll have it playable) at E3, so if you’re around, come give it a try!”

Here are the official game features from the Amazon listing, where you can currently pre-order the game:

Online multiplayer & local co-op modes – 12 players per race, 4 player split screen, & various offline/online race modes including grand prix mode, exhibition mode, time-trial, & team adventure mode

Team racing – race as a team, win as a team. Use various team moves to assist your teammates, knock out opponents, and unleash your team ultimate

Wisps – 14 spectacular offensive and defensive items to help overcome Rival teams and get ahead!

Adventure mode – unique story experience where players are introduced to basic game features and characters

Various characters and classes – 15 playable characters from across the Sonic universe and 3 distinct character types including speed, technique, and power classes

We noted that this is the “official” reveal, because unfortunately for Sega, Walmart leaked the game this morning. We got a good look at the boxart and some screenshots before Sega had a chance to even reveal the name of the game itself, so the hedgehog has been out of the bag for a some time.

The screenshots themselves look great, and give us a much better idea of what we can expect from the game. They have, however, been a bit divisive. Many long-time Sonic fans are saying that the cars themselves look too stylized. Take a look and decide for yourselves:

We think it’s looking alright! It’s definitely made to appeal to a younger audience, but we think everything looks sharp.

This image is the only footage we have of a character other than Sonic or Shadow. Take a look at Knuckles’ ride:

Understandably, some players are concerned about the roster this time around. We have faith in Sumo Digital to create an excellent core game, but after the incredible roster of Sega characters we had available to us in Sonic All-Stars Racing Transformed, is this lineup going to be stale and boring by comparison? Will an entire game of nothing but Sonic characters be interesting enough?