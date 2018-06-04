Team Sonic Racing Will Take ‘Different’ Approach From Transformed

Last week, following an inadvertent Walmart leak, Sega revealed the debut trailer for Team Sonic Racing, promising a fun, free-wheeling romp through the hedgehog’s iconic world. And while we wait to go hands-on with the game next week at the Electronic Entertainment Expo, some new details have come to light.

These came from a livestream that took place on the official Sonic the Hedgehog channel last week, in which Sega’s PR team finally let loose and talked racing goodness.

They did note that there will be a playable demo for Team Sonic Racing at their booth so players can see what it’s all about. However, they warned that the game won’t be like Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed, a game that was released by the publisher back in 2012.

Even though both Team Sonic Racing and Transformed share the same developer (Sumo Digital, by the way), the PR team explained that the feel with the new game will be “very different” in terms of mechanics.

Also, in place of the usual Sega superstars we see in a game like this, the roster for Team Sonic Racing will feature a few obscure characters from Sonic the Hedgehog‘s world. Names weren’t given, but don’t be surprised if you see a few faces from the likes of Knuckles Chaotix, Sonic Heroes and the recently released Sonic Forces pop up.

It also unveiled the cover art for the game, which you can see above.

But then the team was asked another question in regards to Sonic and racing. Why in the world does he even need a car? After all, he proved how well he and his friends could run on foot with the Sega Saturn game Sonic R. The team replied that the race would be pretty much over before it began with Sonic’s blinding speed. Hence, the need to put him in a car.

It didn’t provide any other details about the game, asking fans that are attending E3 to drop by and play it in person. We’ll see how it fares in just a few days.

Team Sonic Racing releases later this year for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.