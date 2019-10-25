Teamfight Tactics Is Getting Several Stylish Arena Skins

Teamfight Tactics players who are already used to seeing all of the various arena skins that have been in the game mode since it launched now has some new stylish cosmetics to look forward to. Riot Games announced this week that it’s adding a few Freljord-themed arena skins befitting of the upcoming winter season and showed off a preview of what each one of these would look like. They’re called the Avarosa, Winter’s Claw, and Frostguard arena skins, and they’re going to be followed by more unique arena skins later.

The three arena skins were revealed in a post on the League site to show what’s on the way. As opposed to the other arena skins that are earned through things like the Teamfight Tactics Beta Pass, these new skins will be sold for 1,380 RP each. You can also buy all three in a bundle for 2,900 RP. A couple of chromas will also be sold for 450 RP each.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“In the quest to continue expanding the number of ways you can personalize your Teamfight Tactics experience, we created three new Freljord-themed arena skins,” Riot Games said about the new arena skins. “These skins distinctly represent the factions from the coldest region in Runeterra: Avarosa, Winter’s Claw, Frostguard.”

You can find each of them previewed below thanks to the Teamfight Tactics Twitter account. Each of the skins has unique colors, models, animations, and sound effects, and they’ll be seen by the people who own them and the other players who do battle on the boards when their opponent owns one.

Check out the three new looks coming to the Convergence! For more info on these Freljord-themed arena skins check the link below! ❄️❄️❄️

👇https://t.co/tQ623QSbQT pic.twitter.com/GscGw000wQ — Teamfight Tactics (@TFT) October 25, 2019

Beyond these three arena skins, Riot Games said it has plans for more of them in the future. Some of the options previewed through the link above included a Bilgewater skin, a Blood Moon skin, an Ionian skin, and a Star Guardian skin.

Each of the first three options previewed in the images above have made their way to the PBE for testing, and those three will all be released during Patch 9.22 for the prices listed previously.