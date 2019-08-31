Teamfight Tactics Is Getting Star Guardian Little Legends

League of Legends players are getting a new set of Star Guardian skins as the story behind the cosmetics expands even more with fallen guardians and chances for redemption. While Teamfight Tactics players can’t outfit their champions with the Star Guardian skins, they can make use of the new Star Guardian Little Legends that are coming to the game mode. These Little Legends are the fourth series of the accessories exclusive to that mode, and they’re now on the PBE for testing ahead of their live release.

Riot Games revealed the new Little Legends earlier in the week and said that the Dango, Fuwa, and Shisa are the three heroes who are coming in their various forms. Players will be able to collect them in their base forms, but there will also be several different variations for each of them that can be acquired from the eggs. This means that there’s a slim chance you’ll get the ones you want, but you might at least get close.

Each of the Star Guardian Little Legends can be seen in the twee below along with a break down of all the different variations Teamfight Tactics players can collect.

New Star Guardian Little Legends have landed in the Convergence: —> https://t.co/DaScMfZxd9 pic.twitter.com/drM1ywreQQ — League of Legends EU (@loleu) August 29, 2019

Dango

Base Dango

Gingersnap Dango

Lemondrop Dango

Bubblegum Dango

Limeberry Dango

Sugar Crash Dango

Fuwa

Base Fuwa

Last Wish Fuwa

Lovestruck Fuwa

Eclipse Fuwa

Firecracker Fuwa

Daystar Fuwa

Shisa

Base Shisha

Heroic Shisa

Littlest Shisa

Firecracker Shisa

Sundrop Shisa

Corrupted Shisa

“These pint-sized army commanding heroes will hit our Public Beta Environment later this week and go to live servers a few days after patch 9.18 launches,” Riot Games said about the new Little Legends. “The base versions will be available for direct purchase and the variants will come in their own Star Guardian Egg Series. Prices and drop rates are the same as the previous egg series.”

As Star Guardians fans might recognize, one of these Little Legends is a Familiar who accompanies one of the Star Guardians. Shisa is the Familiar who has teamed up with Star Guardian Soraka, a champion who received that skin as part of the second batch of cosmetics that outfitted Ahri with a new team. The latest Star Guardian skins which were revealed not long ago include Neeko, Rakan, Xayah, and Zoe, and it’s been revealed now that the first of those three champions were formerly teamed up with Ahri and Miss Fortune.

Teamfight Tactics’ new Little Legends will go live shortly after the release of Patch 9.18.