Minecraft Live Returning Soon with Another Community Mob Vote

Minecraft Live is developer Mojang's yearly fan event where players can come together to celebrate the mega-popular sandbox game and learn about all of the new things the developer has in the works. Last year's event included the popular mob vote where players got to vote on the next creature, with the Sniffer winning the vote by quite a bit. Today, Mojang announced that this year's Minecraft Live is coming back on October 15, complete with the mob vote. Of course, that's just the start of the festivities players have to look forward to next month.

While Mojang is keeping its secrets close to its chest, the new blog post did provide some hints at what we can expect outside of the mob vote. The hour-long presentation will also include news about what's coming down the pike for Minecraft and Minecraft: Legends. Mojang also says it will "share snippets of what you can expect in the future." This part might simply be related to its already-released games, but it could also be something new. Either way, it's sure to be an exciting day for Minecraft fans.

How to Participate in Minecraft Live 2023's Mobe Vote

Currently, the three mobs up for the vote are unknown. Mojang will start to reveal them in early October ahead of the vote opening up on October 13 at 1 PM ET. Votes close on October 15 at 1:15 PM ET, so you'll want to get in when the polls open to make sure your vote is cast. As for actually voting, you'll need to go into Minecraft or visit the official site.

Mojang is putting up a live event server on Minecraft: Bedrock Edition as part of the celebration. You'll be able to cast a vote, "meet the Tinies, player mini-games, and even indulge in some mob parkour." The server will be open throughout the voting period, but you'll be able to stick around for fun for 24 hours after voting closes.

If you don't want to get into the live event server, you can also vote on Minecraft.net or via the official launcher. Either way, make sure to get in and cast your vote to help decide the next mob in Minecraft. Minecraft Live kicks off on Mojang's YouTube channel at 1 PM ET on October 15.

When is Minecraft Getting a Native Version on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S?

(Photo: Xbox)

One of the things many Minecraft fans are waiting to hear about is a native version of the game for current-gen consoles. We could finally hear about that edition at Minecraft Live if recent leaks are anything to go by. We've recently seen a current-gen version popping up on various ratings sites. Those postings are only related to the Xbox Series X/S version, but it's likely that a PlayStation 5 will eventually follow in its footsteps a few months after that version is available.