‘The Walking Dead’s Negan Joins ‘Tekken 7’ Roster Later This Month

Back in August, Bandai Namco shocked the fighting game world when it revealed that AMC’s The Walking Dead’s very own Negan would be joining the roster of the popular fighting game. Unfortunately, at the time, Bandai Namco didn’t disclose when Negan would be added to the game though, but now it has!

Alongside Julia, Negan DLC will hit Tekken 7 on February 28, costing a premium $7.99, which is $3 more than it will cost if you want to add Julia to your roster.

As you can see from the trailer, Bandai Namco has gone out of its way to faithfully recreate Negan in the fighting game, equipping him with not only his most classic look, but a lot of his quips. It probably won’t be enough to get The Walking Dead fans into the fighting game, but it will go a long way in making The Walking Dead fans who already play Tekken 7, quite happy.

As for why Negan costs more, it presumably comes down to licensing. To put someone like Negan into the game versus Julia is a pretty big cost difference, and so Bandai Namco needs to recoup these extra fees with a heftier price-point.

Anyway, Tekken 7 is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. For more coverage on the fighting game, click here. For more on the game itself, be sure to peep our official review to see whether or not it’s for you. Here’s a snippet from it:

“There’s no getting around it. Tekken 7 is going to demand your patience and dedication, but if you’re willing, it offers perhaps the best fighting game experience of the generation. The story mode isn’t nearly as coherent or entertaining as what you’ll find in Injustice 2, but it’s serviceable.

“In my Injustice 2 review I mentioned that the game nearly succeeds in being all things to all people. Tekken 7 doesn’t do that. This is for Tekken players, and damn if it isn’t the best Tekken game we could have hoped for. A few rough edges and disruptive new mechanics aside, I think this is going to go down as one of the all-time greats in the series as well as the genre. Buckle in, and buckle down; Tekken is back.”