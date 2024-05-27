Tekken 8 Reveals Lidia Gameplay Trailer at Combo Breaker 2024

A few weeks ago, the developers at Bandai Namco revealed that Lidia Sobieska would be the second DLC character in Tekken 8. She follows Eddy Gordo in the character season pass and will bring her brand of traditional karate to the mix. This weekend, the developers were celebrating Combo Breaker 2024, a huge tournament in the fighting game scene, and decided to drop Lidia's big gameplay trailer. It includes more than two minutes of the Polish Prime Minister wrecking her opponents with her trademark style. For Lidia fans, it's a Tekken 8 trailer you absolutely have to watch.

Tekken 8 Lidia Sobieska Combo Breaker Trailer

As mentioned, the new trailer features Lidia fighting against several fan-favorite characters from Tekken 8. Like she did when she debuted as a DLC character in Tekken 7, Lidia uses traditional karate, which means plenty of closed fist strikes and kicks from almost every angle imaginable. In some ways, you might see traces of Kazuya Mishima's fighting style given that they're both based on the same form, but Lidia is seen as a much more traditional practitioner, leading to a slightly less flashy style.

Lidia Sobieska Release Date in Tekken 8

Even with this new trailer, Bandai Namco hasn't revealed the official release date for Lidia in Tekken 8. We know she's coming at some point this summer, but the Tekken devs haven't narrowed it down any further than that. That said, we do know that Lidia won't be the only thing coming with her update. Players will also get to fight on the new Seaside Resort stage and use the new Photo Mode to create stunning shots in the middle of battle.

After Lidia's update, Tekken 8 fans have two more major updates coming this year. We don't have official confirmation about who those two DLC fighters will be, but there have been leaks with hints about what may be coming. This fall, we're also getting a brand-new story mode featuring Eddy Gordo. Unlike the new characters, this mode will be completely free to everyone. The team also has plans to add modes like Ghost vs. Ghost and Online Practice at some point.

Tekken 8 is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Lidia and the rest of the summer update will drop sometime this summer, and Bandai Namco should give us a firm release date very soon.