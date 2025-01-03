Tekken 8 Teases Two Major Features Being Added in 2025

2024 was a good year for Tekken 8, both releasing in 2024 and gaining additional content. Some of the best additional content was the addition of DLC characters, such as Clive Rosfield, Heihaci Mishima, Lidia Sobieska, and more. Bandai Namco is not done with Tekken 8, as more is on the way. Ahead of season 2 and Bandai Namco’s plans for 2025, the studio has given players a small tease of what they can expect moving forward. Specifically, two features are being introduced and Bandai Namco already has a teaser for these.

With Tekken 8’s Patch 1.11, players can expect two new features to come in 2025. The first is an upgrade to the main menu. With the upgrade, players can display their customized characters directly in the main menu, allowing them to show off their designs for their favorite characters. This can be applied to each character, so feel free to rotate your favorites among the roster depending on your desired look for the day.

Let's start 2025 with a sneak peek at two upcoming features in #TEKKEN8 Patch 1.11!



1️⃣The Main Menu is getting an upgrade!



You will now be able to display customized characters in the main menu🔥



Show us which skin you're going to feature first in the comments 👇 pic.twitter.com/VyubbJfDb1 — TEKKEN (@TEKKEN) January 3, 2025

The second update with Patch 1.11 is additional customization slots. Bando Namco revealed, “A brand new ‘Shared’ tab, that can be used by all characters, and 20 more customization slots will be added to the game.” Expanding the customization slots allows players to create even more custom looks for their characters without having to clear out space first.

Players took to the Tweet and replied with their best creations. These ranged from incredible to terrifying, with everything in between. Other players can take some inspiration from those shared and make their own Tekken 8 masterpieces. Or they can just have a good laugh and move on to the next design.

This was just a small tease of what players can expect in 2025. Tekken 8’s season 2 will likely bring even more content. New characters, stages, and more. Season 1 saw numerous characters added and a photo mode, which players have been using to snap fantastic shots. With the additional customization features, players will have to spend even more time in photo mode.

Some information about what season 2 holds for Tekken 8 has been revealed, including the start of the Tekken World Tour 2025 and major balancing updates. These aim to adjust how the game plays currently, targeting unfair offense and a weak neutral. These are complaints from current players, so this balancing should come as a welcome change.

Season 2 of Tekken 8 is planned to be released around Spring 2025, but no exact date was given. The smaller updates will likely be released first and may come with new information on future updates. Future characters will likely also be teased as we move closer to season 2’s launch.

Only the future will tell what Bandai Namco plans for Tekken 8. Maybe the infamous Waffle House stage will be added after all? There are numerous characters Tekken 8 can pull from previous games’ rosters as well as new characters it can add. Whether these are original characters for the Tekken universe or crossover characters like Final Fantasy’s Clive and Noctis remains to be seen.