Tekken x Street Fighter Could Still Happen Someday

Remember a few years back when Capcom formed a tag team with Bandai Namco and released Street Fighter x Tekken for Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3? Well, that was only supposed to be one part of the picture, as Bandai Namco was supposed to release its own hybrid title featuring the Tekken and Street Fighter brawlers. So…why haven’t we seen that yet?

We did see Akuma make his way into Tekken 7, so it’s not like we didn’t see something come from the team-up on Namco’s side of things. But we’re talking a full game, one in which Street Fighter characters can mix it up with Tekken‘s with Namco’s frame of gameplay in mind.

According to PlayStation Universe, this game could still happen. While news on the proposed project hasn’t been flowing out like crazy lately, it appears that it’s still making progress. The team noted that, back in 2015, the publisher noted that the roster of fighters for the crossover have been “nailed down,” indicating a potential finalized roster.

And this past year, Katsuhiro Harada, who serves as producer of the Tekken series, noted that the project wasn’t dead, but instead said it was “on hold” because he was concerned about the state of the current fighting market. “The game was in development for a while, but it came down to the timing of Street Fighter V coming out (in early 2016) – and Capcom was putting a lot of effort into that game – and our work on Tekken 7,” he noted.

“If you throw another fighting game featuring those IPs into the ring, it’s just going to segment the audience. It wouldn’t be a very smart decision in regards to marketing. So if the timing arises where it is a good opportunity, then maybe the development on Tekken x Street Fighter will resume. But for the moment it is still on hold.”

Not to mention the fact that Bandai Namco is busy with two other fighting games coming this year, including this month’s Dragon Ball FighterZ and Soul Calibur VI dropping later in the year. So maybe we’ll see talks resume for Tekken x Street Fighter in 2019, when everything has calmed down for both franchises and we can get back into some good crossover fighting action.

For now, you can check out Street Fighter x Tekken for Xbox 360, PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita. It’s different, but quite rewarding for fighting fans.