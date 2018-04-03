TERA MMO Launches for Free on Consoles

En Masse Entertainment’s action MMO TERA has now officially launched for the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 platforms today at no cost to players.

The MMO that’s now available through the Microsoft Store and the PlayStation Store was accompanied by a new launch trailer that can be seen above. Leading up to the release of TERA, open betas were held to preview the game with Founder’s Packs available for purchase to experience the game ahead of others. Now that April 3 is here, the game can officially be downloaded for free on both platforms.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For those who haven’t yet tried out TERA, more info on the game’s MMO features can be seen below:

Lock-On System : An all-new Lock-On System keeps the enemies in sight and the action centered on-screen.

: An all-new Lock-On System keeps the enemies in sight and the action centered on-screen. Classy Controls : Each character class has its own unique default control scheme. Don’t like the default control layout for your class? No problem! The controls can be completely remapped to tailor any type of preferred layout.

: Each character class has its own unique default control scheme. Don’t like the default control layout for your class? No problem! The controls can be completely remapped to tailor any type of preferred layout. Combat Effective UI : The game’s user interface has also been redesigned with a new, fully-customizable Radial Menu for quick and intuitive access weapons and items.

: The game’s user interface has also been redesigned with a new, fully-customizable Radial Menu for quick and intuitive access weapons and items. Streaming Features : Players can easily broadcast TERA instantly to the community via Twitch, and Mixer with integrated streaming support.

: Players can easily broadcast TERA instantly to the community via Twitch, and Mixer with integrated streaming support. Communication is Key: Players can communicate directly with fellow party members via native voice chat support or they can opt out of chat if they prefer at any time.

While the game is completely free, players have the option of purchasing the TERA Item Pass, a purchase that grants a free item immediately as well as more items throughout the future.

“The TERA Item Pass grants an exclusive item immediately upon purchase, and then one item on the first Tuesday of each month, from May 2018 through October 2018,” the description of the Item Pass explains. “Plus, we’ll send you an extra bonus item in October 2018 to close out the season, for a total of seven.”

Two mounts, two costumes, one pet, one weapon skin, and one bonus mystery item are all included in the Item Pass, though the exact details on what those items will be will remain a surprise until they’re released. Item Pass owners can rest assured knowing that the DLC items gained through the purchase won’t be available for anyone else and also won’t be attainable any other way.

A free bundle is also being made available for PlayStation Plus players that provides additional bonuses. Those details can be seen through the official TERA site along with more information on the console release.