Terraria Coming to Nintendo Switch Very Soon

Many people know Terraria as the charming 2D adventure game that features all sorts of fun times. While it does contain a plethora of mining and crafting, it isn’t a particular game that goes by a certain name. However, with players’ lives on the line, they must find a way to survive the peculiar creatures that mean you harm. That said, while we’ve known that the title was making its way to Nintendo Switch, we just weren’t aware of when that would be happening. Luckily, the devs at Re-Logic have revealed such information, and it is arriving very soon.

As it turns out, Terraria is making its debut on the Nintendo Switch tomorrow, June 27th. It is only the digital version that will be arriving on Thursday, as it will take a little longer to put together the physical version of the game. “It will take us a bit more time to get out the physical retail version, but until then we hope you will enjoy the full game available for download via Nintendo eShop,” the devs said in a forum post.

Terraria is coming to Nintendo Switch June 27th! Visit the Terraria Community Forums for details https://t.co/1TczACHzsr pic.twitter.com/0531UulD9O — Terraria Official (@Terraria_Logic) June 25, 2019

In case you are unaware about Terraria and what sort of experience it has to offer, here’s more:

“Dig, Fight, Explore, Build: The very world is at your fingertips as you fight for survival, fortune, and glory. Will you delve deep into cavernous expanses in search of treasure and raw materials with which to craft ever-evolving gear, machinery, and aesthetics? Perhaps you will choose instead to seek out ever-greater foes to test your mettle in combat? Maybe you will decide to construct your own city to house the host of mysterious allies you may encounter along your travels? In the World of Terraria, the choice is yours!

“Blending elements of classic action games with the freedom of sandbox-style creativity, Terraria is a unique gaming experience where both the journey and the destination are completely in the player’s control. The Terraria adventure is truly as unique as the players themselves!”

Terraria is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

What do you think about all of this? Will you be diving back into Terraria when it comes to the Nintendo Switch? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!