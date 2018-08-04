Terry Crews Plays a ‘World of Warcraft’ Inspired Game of ‘Dungeons & Dragons’

World of Warcraft Battle for Azeroth is almost here and players of the renowned MMORPG are gearing up to fight for their faction. Though actor Terry Crews is pure enough to be his own faction against the Horde and Alliance (Yeah, he’s just that cool), he did in fact choose a side in the latest episode of CelebriD&D over at Geek & Sundry. What better way to celebrate the upcoming expansion than with a World of Warcraft-inspired Dungeons & Dragons session?

Luckily, Crews is a smart man so naturally he chose to follow the new War Chief into the gates of hell as a fellow Horde player (my dude!) and the entire campaign was just too good. Plus, with voice actors Matthew Mercer, Ashly Burch, Troy Baker, Taliesin Jaffe, and Marisha Ray on board, you know it’s a good time.

Crews played as a Horde warrior called Thodak the Blacksmith during the D&D campaign, and watching them all try to reign in Ashly Burch from just going ham on everything in sight was just pure comedic gold.

Like us and preparing for Battle for Azeroth’s full release this month? There’s good news! All previous expansions are free but what’s new is they are waiving the upfront fee. Up until recently, players would need to purchase the base game, the subsequent expansions, and a subscription to play monthly. Blizzard is ditching most of that, making the game itself free and all of its DLC with only the sub fee itself remaining.

This is perfect for those that have been interested in joining this long-standing franchise and its loyal players. For being over a decade old, the MMORPG continues to show the world why it has such a lasting impact on the gaming community. Thanks to recent changes to how the game is sold, players can either set up a recurring payment for the subscription itself or – like I do – play for time cards so that those times you just need to take a break and play something else you’re not still paying for a stagnant game.

World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth begins August 14th!