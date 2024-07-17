The Texas Chain Saw Massacre Reveals 50th Anniversary 4K and Video Game Collector’s Edition

This year marks the 50th anniversary of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, and the movie is being celebrated with a unique new collector’s edition. The collector’s edition offers not only a physical copy of the movie on 4K Blu-Ray, but also a copy of the video game for either PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S! Both the Blu-Ray and video game will come in an exclusive SteelBook, which features art by Gary Pullin. The set also includes a pack of trading cards featuring the Slaughter family, and 13 pieces of DLC for the game, including two extra playable characters, as well as Outfit and Execution Packs.

An image of the collector’s edition can be found below. The set will retail for $99.99, and it can be pre-ordered from Best Buy right here.

As of this writing, Gun Media has not confirmed which playable characters will be included in the set. Several new characters have been added since launch, so it’s hard to say which two might have been chosen. It would be a better bargain if the set included Hands and Maria, the two latest additions to the game, as those haven’t gotten discounts the way some of the other characters have. We also don’t know when this collector’s edition will be released, though October seems like a strong possibility, given that the movie’s original release date was October 11, 1974.

For those that haven’t tried The Texas Chain Saw Massacre yet, this set could be a decent option. The game normally retails for $39.99, while individual characters are $9.99 each, Outfit Packs are $4.99, and Execution Packs are $6.99. When you add that all up, plus factor in the 4K Blu-Ray, SteelBook, and trading cards, the overall price is fairly reasonable, though it’s worth noting that the game has been discounted several times over the last year. As such, fans will have to decide if this collector’s edition is worth it to them, but there is some novelty in having both the game and movie in one collection!

