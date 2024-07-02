Texas Chain Saw Massacre Sale Slashes Prices on a Ton of DLC

Since releasing last summer, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre has seen a lot of paid content added, from new Victims and Killers, to Execution and Outfit Packs. If you’ve been holding off on buying any of that content, or the game itself, there’s no better time than right now, as a huge sale has kicked off on the Xbox Store and on Steam. Some of the prices and deals will vary, but a lot of these bargains remain the same across both platforms. Notably, a lot of the DLC has been chopped down to 50% off, or more. Some of these discounts include:

Nancy- $4.99 (50% off)

Danny- $4.99 (50% off)

Virginia- $4.99 (50% off)

Nicotero Leatherface- $4.79 (70% off)

Execution Pack II- $3.49 (50% off)

Videos by ComicBook.com

Those are the big highlights, but several Outfit Packs, individual Outfits, and Weapon Skins have also been discounted. There are substantial deals to be found, and a lot of this content has been added to the game fairly recently; Virginia just joined the game in late March, so it’s been just over three months. The rest of these additions are a bit older, but the price drops might be enough to get players to try out a new main. For those that don’t have the base game yet, it’s been discounted to $9.99 on Steam and $13.99 on Xbox.

While most of the game’s DLC has gotten temporary price drops, there are some notable exceptions, including the Hitchhiker Claymoore Outfit, which remains full price on all platforms. In terms of playable characters, there’s also Hands and Maria; the two characters were just added to the game a few weeks ago, so it’s not too surprising that Gun Media excluded them from the deal. However, players that don’t want to pay full price can always grab the bundle, which offers both characters for a couple dollars less.

These discounts will be available on Xbox through July 8th and on Steam through the 11th. Unfortunately, there is a bit of a catch, as none of these deals for The Texas Chain Saw Massacre are currently available on PlayStation.

Are you planning on grabbing any of this DLC while it’s discounted? Have you been enjoying The Texas Chain Saw Massacre? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!