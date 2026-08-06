One Of The Best Castlevania Games Could Get Even Better Before Belmont’s Curse

The upcoming Castlevania game, Belmont’s Curse, has inspired fans to revisit past titles in the series, including the highly praised Symphony of the Night. Widely considered the pinnacle of the franchise, to the point where it established tropes seen in all Metroidvanias to come after it, Symphony of the Night has been the core behind many fan projects ever since its initial release 29 years ago. However, the latest efforts to bring that game back have led to new innovations, perhaps creating a definitive version for players to experience before the series’ next entry.

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Symphony of the Night and other classic Castlevania games have been ported to modern systems through legacy collections created by developer Konami over the years. The series has seen a variety of titles, including those that greatly change the formula of Castlevania, creating a vast library of unique games. Fans tend to have their favorite Castlevania, but some like Symphony of the Night, Aria of Sorrow, or Rondo of Blood are widely regarded as ones that encapsulate the best qualities of the franchise.

Castlevania: Symphony Of The Night Has Multiple PC Ports Now Due To Intense Fan Efforts

Courtesy of Konami

There have been plenty of official ports of Castlevania games for PC through Steam and other sources, yet Symphony of the Night is oddly excluded from that platform. One of the only modern ways to play the series’ magnum opus is through the Castlevania Requiem collection released for the PS4 back in 2018, which includes Symphony of the Night and its precursor, Rondo of Blood. Considering how the events of Rondo of Blood directly lead into Symphony of the Night‘s story, this collection has a great journey available, but only for one audience of players.

This odd restriction to playing Symphony of the Night has not gone unnoticed by series fans, especially since almost every other Castlevania game is on PC in some way. So, unofficial ports of Symphony of the Night, either through emulation or direct port fan projects, have been circulating for years now. With Belmont’s Curse on the horizon, porting efforts have only doubled in production, leading to two different recent project releases here in August 2026. Both brought back Symphony of the Night for PC, and are called:

NocturneRecomp – PC port of the Xbox 360 version of Symphony of the Night

– PC port of the Xbox 360 version of Symphony of the Night SymphonyRecomp – PC port of the Sega Saturn version of Symphony of the Night

NocturneRecomp was released by user birabittoh, translating not the PS1 original version of Symphony of the Night, but rather its Xbox 360 edition from 2007. This port is great, but it notably lacks some features, such as FMV cutscenes and a credits song performed by vocalist Cynthia Harrell, best known for the main theme of Metal Gear Solid: Snake Eater. Meanwhile, SymphonyRecomp was put out by user BlackLabelHQ, adopting the far rarer Sega Saturn version of the game, adopting not only everything from the original PS1 edition, but also including new features even die hard fans may not have seen.

One Version Of The Iconic Series Masterpiece Is Being Brought Over With New Content

Courtesy of Konami

The existence of a Sega Saturn port, or at least an authentic port of the PS1 version of Symphony of the Night is huge for Castlevania fans. Not only does this port create an authentic PC edition of the game, but it adopts a updated form of the title that few fans have ever gotten the opportunity to play. This comes from the Sega Saturn version of Symphony of the Night, which was originally a Japan exclusive edition that added several features to the PS1 classic.

The Sega Saturn version has new areas to explore, remixes of nostalgic Castlevania music (not just from Symphony of the Night), and makes the character Maria Renard playable. Although the PS4 collection edition of Symphony of the Night also has Maria as an available character, the Sega Saturn version updates her appearance. Instead of Maria’s look from Rondo of Blood, she has fresh animations and sprites that were only ever seen on the Saturn.

Additional Features For Symphony Of The Night On PC Might Create A Definitive Version Of The Game

Courtesy of Konami

To port the PS1, Xbox 360, or even PSP editions of this game are big accomplishments, but the Saturn version opens the door in ways Castlevania fan projects haven’t really seen before. Other features are coming to the PC Saturn port too, from widescreen resolutions for display options to a built-in randomizer for varied playthroughs. Additional features are being planned for compatibility with the port too, including mods and updates that may expand the experience even further than players dreamed.

All of this work being put into the port could give players a definitive version of Castlevania: Symphony of the Night, finally putting the best aspects of the game across its entire history into a single, accessible title. For those able to try the SymphonyRecomp project, it could be the perfect look back at the series’ heights before Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse creates a new direction forward for the franchise.