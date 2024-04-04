Texas Chain Saw Massacre Team Reveals When Virginia is Getting Fixed

Last week, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre added a new Victim named Virginia. Unfortunately, the rollout wasn't a smooth one, as players quickly noticed issues with her skill tree and skins. Nearly a week after the release, Gun Media has now publicly addressed the issue, but it's going to take a bit before we see a resolution; Texas Chain Saw Massacre's next patch isn't scheduled until April 16th. On the game's subreddit, Gun Media blamed the long wait on the transition between outgoing developer Sumo Nottingham and the incoming Black Tower Studios.

"We apologize for this patch being farther out than anticipated as we are currently in the last stretch of our transition between our development partners, Sumo Nottingham and Black Tower Studios. The hand-over process involves both teams working on bug fixes, investigations, QA testing, cooking a build, uploading said builds and then pushing them through certification, all of which requires more time than one can expect," the post reads.

Fan Frustrations and Questions About the Future

Virginia's issues will not be the only ones fixed that day, though Gun Media has not gone into detail about what else we can expect. On the subreddit, many fans expressed surprise and frustration that these issues will take so long to resolve. At that point, Virginia will have been available for just shy of 3 weeks, and she arrived in the game as paid content. While Virginia remains playable, people spent $10 on DLC that isn't working the way it's supposed to. That's not going to convince anyone that they should be spending more money on in-game content.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, this post has also prompted more questions about the future of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre. Gun Media has spent the last year assuring fans that the game's situation will not be the same as the publisher's Friday the 13th; the Jason Vorhees video game abruptly stopped getting support as a result of licensing issues. The change between developers has left a lot of fans concerned that Texas Chain Saw Massacre will end up in a similar situation, where updates slowly cease and the game ends up being delisted.

Will Black Tower Studios be Better for the Game?

At this time, we don't know what will happen to Texas Chainsaw Massacre as a result of the development team change. Apparently, that change is still taking place, and Gun Media continues to assert that the switch will result in "more content on an even steadier pace." Hopefully that does prove to be the case, and these issues with Virginia prove to be just a slight bump in the road. For now, fans are just going to have to wait and see how things play out.

