The 50 Best Games of the Decade, According to Metacritic

The end of the decade is upon us, and what a decade it has been. From last-gen consoles and PC to the current selection of Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One, we’ve gotten some pretty incredible games. That said, the question everyone is now wondering and arguing over is what’s the best game of the decade? Well, according to Metacritic review scores, 2010’s Super Mario Galaxy 2 is. Meanwhile, right behind it are The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Red Dead Redemption 2, Grand Theft Auto V, and Super Mario Odyssey. Meanwhile, my personal second favorite game of the past decade, Mass Effect 2 barely misses the top five coming in at number six.

Anyway, below you can check out the top 50 games of the past 10 years according to Metacritic. And as you can see, the top ten is dominated by two companies: Nintendo and Rockstar Games.

Super Mario Galaxy 2 (Wii, 2010) – 97 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Switch, 2017) – 97 Red Dead Redemption 2 (PlayStation 4, 2018) – 97 Grand Theft Auto V (PlayStation 4, 2014) – 97 Super Mario Odyssey (Switch, 2017) – 97 Mass Effect 2 (Xbox 360, 2010) – 96 The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim (Xbox 360, 2011) – 96 The Last of Us (PlayStation 3, 2013) – 95 The Last of Us Remastered (PlayStation 4, 2014) – 95 Red Dead Redemption (Xbox 360, 2010) – 95 Portal 2 (Xbox 360, 2011) – 95 God of War (PlayStation 4, 2018) – 94 Batman: Arkham City (Xbox 360, 2011) – 94 The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3D (3DS, 2011) – 94 BioShock Infinite (PC, 2013) – 94 Pac-Man Championship Edition DX (Xbox 360, 2010) – 93 Divinity: Original Sin II (PC, 2017) – 93 Super Mario 3D World (Wii U, 2013) – 93 Starcraft II: Wings of Liberty (PC, 2010) – 93 Persona 4 Golden (PlayStation Vita, 2012) – 93 Persona 5 (PlayStation 4, 2017) – 93 Mass Effect 3 (Xbox 360, 2012) – 93 Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain (PlayStation 4, 2015) – 93 The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword (Wii, 2011) – 93 Rock Band 3 (Xbox 360, 2010) – 93 Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End (PlayStation 4, 2016) – 93 Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Switch, 2018) – 93 Inside (Xbox One, 2016) – 93 Forza Horizon 4 (Xbox One, 2018) – 92 God of War III (PlayStation 3, 2010) – 92 Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception (PlayStation 3, 2011) – 92 Bloodborne (PlayStation 4, 2015) – 92 Celeste (Switch, 2018) – 92 Super Street Fighter IV (PlayStation 3, 2010) – 92 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (PlayStation 4, 2015) – 92 Undertale (PC, 2015) – 92 Fire Emblem: Awakening (3DS, 2013) – 92 Divinity: Original Sin II – Definitive Edition (PlayStation 4, 2018) – 92 Super Smash Bros. for Wii U (Wii U, 2014) – 92 Journey (PlayStation 3, 2012) – 92 Xenoblade Chronicles (Wii, 2012) – 92 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch, 2017) – 92 The ICO & Shadow of the Colossus Collection (PlayStation 3, 2011) – 92 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Blood and Wine (PC, 2016) – 92 LittleBigPlanet 2 (PlayStation 3, 2011) – 91 Overwatch (PC, 2016) – 91 Bayonetta 2 (Wii U, 2014) – 91 Forza Horizon 3 (Xbox One, 2016) – 91 Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers (PC, 2019) – 91 Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition (Switch, 2019) – 91

(via Metacritic)