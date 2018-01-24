The Avengers Project Assembles Incredible Veteran Talent from Naughty Dog, Visceral, and More

Crystal Dynamics, the team behind the iconic Tomb Raider franchise, has officially announced that their studio is about to get even more epic with adding the likes of world-famous industry names from that of Naughty Dog, Visceral Games, Sledgehammer, Monolith, and more for the upcoming The Avengers Project in the works!

Fans of the Uncharted series, The Last of Us, Dead Space, and more all have something to look forward to as this list of incredibly talented industry folks lend their expertise to the upcoming project. Fans of Marvel are in good hands with this eclectic cast of industry professionals in an effort to deliver on their promise at “delivering an incredible, completely original Avengers experience to our gamers.”

According to a recent press release:

“We’re committed to delivering an incredible, completely original Avengers experience to our gamers, and that means we are always looking to add amazing developers to our existing best in class studio talent,” said Scot Amos, Co-Head of Studio at Crystal Dynamics. “As development progresses, our studio continues to grow. The tremendous progress we’ve made on The Avengers project further drives us toward our goal of crafting something all Marvel fans will be proud of, and will play for years to come. We can’t wait to show you what we mean in the future.



“We recently hired fifteen world-renowned industry veterans, spanning production leadership, animation, design, art and engineering, who have previously worked on games such as Batman: Arkham Origins, Dead Space, Star Wars: Battlefront and many more.” said Ron Rosenberg, Co-Head of Studio at Crystal Dynamics. “Their AAA experience adds to an already deep roster, making us well-positioned to deliver on the ambitious goals we’ve set for ourselves with The Avengers project. It’s a stellar addition of many people who fit incredibly well into our wheelhouse of building game experiences we all love.”

It’s also fantastic to see some of the Visceral Games crew made it over after EA pulled the plug on their studio abruptly at the end of last year. If the announced team thus far is anything to go by, the upcoming Avengers title is going to be an action-heavy adventure that will definitely be worth the wait!