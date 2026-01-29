2 Forgotten Disney Video Games Are Getting a New Release Soon

A pair of forgotten Disney video games from the 1990s are set to see a new release soon. Back in 2017, developer Digital Eclipse released The Disney Afternoon Collection, which was a compilation of beloved Disney games from the NES. This bundle specifically included DuckTales, DuckTales 2, TaleSpin, Darkwing Duck, Chip ‘n Dale Rescue Rangers, and Chip ‘n Dale Rescue Rangers 2. Despite the popularity of this collection, it never ended up being released for Nintendo platforms, much to the dismay of fans. Now, nearly a decade later, this omission is being rectified and happens to also bring about two new games in the process.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Announced today, Digital Eclipse revealed that it will be releasing The Disney Afternoon Collection on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 platforms next month on February 26th. This version of the game will include the same six titles as before alongside two new additions in Goof Troop and Bonkers. Neither of these Disney titles were available on the NES, but instead launched on the SNES in 1993 and 1994. Other than the addition of Goof Troop and Bonkers, the collection is the same as the versions already available on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

Why These Disney Games Are Important

Play video

While it might be easy to overlook these two new Disney games included with The Disney Afternoon Collection, they’re actually quite important to gaming history. Goof Troop, in particular, was one of the first titles that the famed game creator Shinji Mikami worked on. Mikami, who designed Goof Troop, would go on to create the Resident Evil series only three years later, which has since become one of the biggest survival-horror franchises ever. As such, to be able to revisit Goof Troop in this way will allow fans to check out Mikami’s early work more easily than ever.

Bonkers is then a bit less important, but still serves as a fascinating timepiece for Disney. The game is based on the TV show of the same name that only ran from 1993 until early 1994. Like every other game in this bundle, it was also developed by Capcom, although it doesn’t have any major names attached to it like Mikami. Bonkers was generally seen as a good platformer game upon its arrival, which means that it should still be fun to play here in 2026.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!