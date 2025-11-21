The Biggest PC Game on Steam Right Now Just Got Steam Deck Verified

The biggest PC game on Steam right now, and since its launch last month, is now Steam Deck Verified. This means Valve has tested the game for the handheld machine, and can not only confirm that the whole PC game, from start to finish, is playable on the handheld, but that it works well with no configuration on the user’s end. It remains unclear why the popular multiplayer game was not verified at launch, but it is not uncommon for games to launch without Steam Deck support. In fact, it’s more common for support to be added after launch than for it.

More specifically, those on Steam Deck can now fully enjoy Embark Studios’ Arc Raiders, which was playable on the Valve handheld previously, but is only now verified. Arc Radiers currently tops the “Top Sellers” chart on Steam, and has since its release on October 30. To this end, it is currently beating out Where Winds Meet, Battlefield 6, Counter-Strike 2, and Dispatch for this spot.

One of the Biggest Steam Games Ever

Over the last 24 hours, Arc Raiders on Steam has achieved a high of 348,832 concurrent players on Steam. Its all-time high, though, is 481,966. This is the 25th-highest peak concurrent player count on Steam ever recorded. When you factor out the numerous free games above it, it ranks even higher. While Embark Studios once considered launching the game as free-to-play, it opted to launch with a $40 price point, which is how much the game costs currently.

About the Game

For those unfamiliar with Arc Raiders, it is a multiplayer extraction game that can be played solo or in parties of up to three. In it, humans have been driven to underground societies as the surface is now ruled by lethal machines. Your job is to go to this surface and extract its remaining resources.

Not only is Arc Raiders proving popular, but nearly universally acclaimed. To this end, on Steam, after more than 72,000 user reviews, it has an 89% approval rating, which nets it a “Very Positive” rating. This is the second-highest rating a PC game can earn, and only a few points off the highest rating possible, “Overwhelmingly Positive.”

For those interested in knowing more about the game, you can check out our glowing review of it, which notes that it is one of the best shooters in a long time.