New Free MMO Released on Steam

There is a new and free MMO with RPG elements that has been released on Steam. While anyone can check out the new MMO, it is unclear how playable it is on Steam Deck because Steam Deck compatibility is listed as “Unknown.” The good news is that owners of the Valve handheld don’t have to pay anything to find out. That said, according to some user reviews for the new PC game, it’s not worth the hassle of finding out.

The new MMO dates back to 2018, when it was released on mobile devices. It has never come to console, and that has not changed, but it is now on Steam. The game in question is Hotel Hideaway, which has come to Steam under the name of “Hotel Hideaway: Avatar & Chat.” And Steam users are mixed on the game so far, as evidenced by its “Mixed” rating, the result of only a 67% approval rating. That said, the majority of negative reviews are not about the game itself, but the fact that you are required to link a Facebook page. This is, and will be, a problem for many, but it’s still worth noting because it doesn’t have anything to do with the quality of the experience.

About the Game

For those unfamiliar with this MMO, Hotel Hideaway from developer Sulake Oy is a 3D immersive social simulation MMO with RPG elements. In it, you create an avatar, build and decorate rooms for your avatar, collect rare items, and ultimately and primarily interact with other players and their avatars through various community events and common areas.

Play video

“I’ve been playing for almost a decade, and honestly, Hotel Hideaway is one of those rare social games that manages to blend creativity, community, and style into a truly fun experience,” reads one of the user reviews in question. “From the moment you step into the virtual hotel, you’re greeted with vibrant rooms, quirky characters, and endless opportunities to meet new people from around the world.”

A contrasting user review adds: “While this is a fun game and great for playing dress-up and socialising, it comes with so many issues. The player base can sometimes be troublesome, to say the least. Moderation isn’t consistent, as it’s done through AI and can be bypassed. The gameplay slows to a halt, and you’d need to grind almost daily if you want to level up.”

Of course, there is monetization in the game; however, spending money is not required. It will make parts of the game less grindy and enhance the experience, but plenty of positive user reviews note they have never spent a penny.

Given the new Steam release and the injection of new players, this may be the best time in a while to check out Hotel Hideaway for any who has ever been curious about the social MMO.

