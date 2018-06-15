The Binding of Isaac’s Edmund McMillen Confirms Upcoming Multiplayer Game, Not Battle Royale

Only a few more days before The Binding of Isaac creator Edmund McMillen full unveils the new multiplayer game he’s been working on and it’s pretty obvious that he’s stoked about the “super secret game explosion of amazing” is announced. Don’t worry, that’s not the title. At least we don’t think (kidding).

McMillen took to his Twitter account to tease the good news, predictably waiting until after the E3 hooplah dies down. According to the game designer, “6 more days … a few fun facts: this is a new unannounced game, it’s multiplayer, fresh but familiar.” And before the joke is inevitably made, no – it won’t be battle royale.

According to his recent Twiiter-pades, McMillen did share a few hints as to what’s on the way, including that the new game will not be connected to The Legend of Bum-Bo, The Binding of Isaac, or Super Meat Boy.

He also mentioned that he designed the game with his wife, Danielle, with other phenomenal members of his family and friends helping out. He also confirmed that it’s local only PvP that is not a platformer, nor does it include guns. He also jokingly added that it’s both a bug AND and feature.

Some of his answers are pure jest, so tread lightly, but it was a hilarious thread to read and take part in. Interested in learning more (or just stay for the jokes), you can check out his entire Q&A thread right here.

While we wait for the big news, here’s more about his other hit game The Binding of Isaac:

“When Isaac’s mother starts hearing the voice of God demanding a sacrifice be made to prove her faith, Isaac escapes into the basement facing droves of deranged enemies, lost brothers and sisters, his fears, and eventually his mother.



The Binding of Isaac is a randomly generated action RPG shooter with heavy Rogue-like elements. Following Isaac on his journey players will find bizarre treasures that change Isaac’s form giving him super human abilities and enabling him to fight off droves of mysterious creatures, discover secrets and fight his way to safety.”