The Boys Come to Zombicide

The Boys are crossing over into the world of Zombicide. Earlier this week, CMON announced three new Zombicide products featuring characters from the popular superhero satire The Boys. Two of the new Zombicide products that contain Survivor miniatures for the Seven and The Boys along with corresponding character cards, equipment cards, and Ultimate Skills cards. The third pack is a Homelander Abomination pack, which transformers Homelander into an Abomination that Survivors have to defeat over the course of a Zombicide scenario. The Zombicide version of The Boys appear to be based off the Prime Video series, with the Seven featuring Homelander, Queen Maeve, The Deep, Black Noir, Starlight, A-Train, and Soldier Boy in their television costumes, while The Boys character pack includes Billy Butcher, Hughie, Annie (wearing a different Starlight costume), Kimiko, Frenchie, and Mother's Milk, plus Terror the Bulldog as a companion. The Seven can also be used as Abominations in Zombicide.

Zombicide is a popular tabletop game that features the players working together as Survivors trying to complete certain objectives while facing off against the zombie hordes. The zombies in Zombicide never stop, so a big part of the game is managing the board while still trying to complete objectives and eventually escape. Zombicide has become a major franchise for CMON, with several spinoffs and a RPG produced by the games publisher.

This marks the second major crossover for Zombicide in recent months. CMON also recently published a set of Ghostbusters-themed character packs featuring Venkman, Winston, Ray, and Eagon (and Slimer) as Survivors, along with Zuul, Gozer, and the Stay Puff Marshmallow Man as enemies. CMON is also developing a Marvel Zombies version of Zombicide featuring numerous versions of Marvel superheroes and villains as both Survivors and zombie abominations. Other supporting characters from the Marvel Universe also make appearances as bystanders that the Marvel heroes will need to save from the zombie hordes.