The Callisto Protocol Teases PS5 Controller Features

The Callisto Protocol is set to release on a number of different platforms this year, but the PlayStation 5 version might have an advantage over all the rest. In a new interview with Game Informer, design director Ben Walker teased that the team plans to make good use of the DualSense controller. Over the last year and a half, multiple games have taken advantage of features like haptic feedback, and it seems that could be the case for The Callisto Protocol. Walker did not reveal anything specific about those plans, but did indicate that the controller's abilities will offer greater immersion.

"Absolutely, we're leaning very heavily into all of that," Walker told Game Informer. "As satisfying as it is to hear and see, feeling it just adds that extra level, and that controller definitely gives us that ability. So all those little nuances and everything, we're working hard to put those in and make sure that they really stand out on the controller."

The best survival horror games immerse players in their world and try to make players feel a sense of dread throughout. It makes sense that developer Striking Distance Studios would look to find any possible way of amplifying those feelings. It remains to be seen just how much The Callisto Protocol will utilize the DualSense's features, but fans of the PlayStation 5 hardware should be quite happy to see them supported!

For those unfamiliar with the game, The Callisto Protocol is an upcoming game from director Glen Schofield, the creator and executive producer of Dead Space. The Dead Space games are considered some of the best survival horror games ever made, so expectations are understandably high for The Callisto Protocol. It remains to be seen whether Shofield and his team will be able to deliver on the hype, but fans can find out for themselves when the game releases December 2nd on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. In the meantime, readers can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you looking forward to The Callisto Protocol? What are you hoping to see from the game? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

[H/T: Gaming Bolt]