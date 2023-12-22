The Day Before Servers Officially Shutting Down Soon, Refunds Happening "Proactively"

The Day Before may be getting sold off on third-party markets for obscene amounts of money right now ever since the game was pulled from Steam, but those pricey copies won't be worth much for long. The Day Before developer Fntastic announced on Friday that the servers for the beleaguered zombie multiplayer game (or whatever genres it ended up falling under) would be shut down in exactly one month on January 22nd. What's more, Fntastic and The Day Before's publisher, Mytona, are working with Valve to "proactively" issue refunds to those who bought the game on Steam.

The latest on The Day Before was shared this week in a statement from Fntastic and Mytona after a series of delays, catastrophic reviews, and ultimately, the closure of the studio led up to what's been said today. Refunds were previously on the table for those who bought the game, but if you didn't claim yours already, the refund will supposedly soon be proactively processed.

The Day Before Officially Shutting Down Soon

"We regret to inform you that the development company Fntastic has officially ceased operations, and as a result The Day Before will be retired and the servers will be turned off on 22 January 2024," the statement from Fntastic shared on Friday began.

That part isn't wholly unexpected nor is it uncommon. Games' servers shut down all the time, and considering what The Day Before's road to launch looked like and how that release went, many expected that the game's servers would be shutting down not too long after it was delisted from Steam. What's unprecedented, however, is the fact that Steam refunds will be issued proactively. Since this hasn't really happened before, it's unclear if there'll be some kind of prompt for players to accept to have the game refunded or if it'll indeed happen automatically and the game will just be gone one day in exchange for what you spent on it. Some of Fntastic's language used in the past to describe certain The Day Before features or plans for the game has been confusing at best, so it remains to be seen how this latest commitment will play out.

"As previously communicated, Mytona, as the investor, has been working in collaboration with Steam to facilitate refunds for all game purchasers," developer Fntastic said regarding refunds for the game. "For any players that have not already had their purchase refunded, Steam will now proactively refund all remaining players."

There were those who still stuck with the game despite its rocky launch and despite the fact that it only got one so-so update after launch that addressed some players' complaints. Now that the game's officially calling it quits and refunds are going out, those previously interested in the game are thinking others will finally be able to move on.

"Everyone that was buying keys and still playing, or even saying this scam of an asset flip was remotely good and still had hope of it succeeding can now stop inhaling copium and begin to go through the grieving stages of realizing they were scammed and fully taken advantage of," one such player said in the game's subreddit.